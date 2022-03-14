Head Start seeking students for the upcoming year

Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Head Start is seeking students for the upcoming year, RCCAA Marketing and Development Specialist Leah Deitz-Jackson said Friday.
Head Start is a federal program for kids ages three to five whose parents meet certain income guidelines. The program enhances kids’ emotional, social and cognitive development and supports their growth in language and literacy.
Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start, which serves infants, toddlers, and pregnant women and their families who have incomes below the federal poverty level.
Currently, enrollment numbers for the three to five-year-old classrooms are low at RCCAA Head Start.
School administrators speculate that enrollment is down due to Covid-19.
“We have been open throughout the pandemic, only closing centers under the Governor’s mandate, with no serious incident or outbreaks,” Head Start Director Angela Maxey-Adkins said.
Deitz-Jackson said she wants to let parents know that Head Start follows federal guidelines, not state guidelines, when offering safeguards with Covid, as well as all other facets of its operation.
“Most other schools are under state mandate, but we have to follow federal guidelines,” she explained. “So there is that added umbrella of protection, really.
“We do follow the mask mandates and all of the federal Head Start guidelines, which are a little bit different than the state.”
Head Start offers complete wrap-around services. Caseworkers and liaisons can assist families with any obstacle that the family may face. This service puts Head Start above the cusp of standard practices. As a result, families gain an entire community of support instead of just a pre-school for their child, Deitz-Jackson reported.
Needs include helping a family find employment, assist families acquire or maintain a child’s health and dental services, and even assistance with long-term goals such as going back to school or enrolling in vocational programs.
A study published by Brookings.edu shows that Head Start has positive long-term benefits on behavior development that becomes evident in adulthood measures of self-control, self-esteem and positive parenting practices.
The program also increases positive parenting practices for each ethnic group and for kids whose mothers did not have a high school degree, compared with the outcome of children who went to a preschool other than Head Start, according to the study.
“There’s been a lot of turmoil, for everyone, through this period of time, and I think that we were able to give a consistent classroom setting, something that was a little bit more familiar, something that the kids rely on and when everything else was sort of going astray.
“The Head Start, in general, is just a great program,” explained Deitz-Jackson. “We do serve lower income, and so that’s maybe a demographic that is at higher need or higher risk to not perform well in school.
“What we’re able to do is make school feel safe for them, make school feel not so foreign and not so different for them.
“That way, they’re able to go into Kindergarten with that base, kind of knowing what they’re doing ahead of time.
“That gives them a stronger base when they go to school, as opposed to those children who may not have that option and that are just starting out on their first day of Kindergarten.”
To find out more about enrolling in the three to five-year-old Raleigh County Head Start classes, contact Peggy Lafferty at 304-252-6396.
Parents must bring the child’s birth certificate and proof of their household income when they apply.