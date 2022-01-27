The Region 4 Planning and Development Council is working on a regional hazard mitigation update, and members of the public are being urged to get involved in the process.
Region 4 PDC's five-year hazard mitigation plan update is required by the State of West Virginia and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties to be eligible for FEMA funding in the future.
The funding is critical to the region following a disaster, according to an email urging participation in the process. Input is needed for the public notice portion of the plan's development, officials stress.
"The main areas of focus are to identify potential hazards, target areas at risk and identify areas impacted in an effort to help develop mitigation projects to reduce the impact of disasters, upgrade existing facilities to harden them from future harm and aid in effective mitigation planning," John Tuggle, the executive director of the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, said on behalf of the hazard mitigation team.
Region 4 representatives ask members of the public to complete a risk assessment survey related to the process. The survey deadline is Jan. 31. The risk assessment survey link is https://arcg.is/1XXKT0.
The survey touches on areas such as what hazards people say exist in their communities, and which of those hazards they feel pose the largest risk. It also asks respondents to rate their community's ability to respond to disasters, as well as addressing other areas such as the status of household preparedness.
Meetings will be on Jan. 28 and 31 to allow members of the public from the five-county area to participate. The public meetings are scheduled as follows:
• Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties — Jan. 28, 10 a.m.
To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89067429081?pwd=dUZVOGVWdTZkRTMvMnZnOFZId0lNdz09. The meeting ID is 890 6742 9081, and the passcode is 623428. To reach via phone, call 1-646-558-8656.
• Greenbrier County — Jan. 28, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86398306452?pwd=RjZ0bjZwUzdvSGZvR1VwYmdmTS9WUT09. The meeting ID is 863 9830 6452, and the passcode is 220105. To access by phone, call 1-646-558-8656.
• Fayette County — Jan. 31, 10 a.m.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88252167929?pwd=WnpqTk54UDBqbnk2MERoUnk0UFEwdz09. The meeting ID is 882 5216 7929, and the passcode is 176872. To access by phone, call 1-646-558-8656.
"The more feedback received, the more accurate the hazard mitigation plan update will be," said Tuggle. "In the event of natural or man-made disasters, having well-documented at-risk areas and facilities provides a baseline for estimating the monetary impact of events. The more well-established and detailed the information included in the plan, the more justifiable position a community can make when requesting recovery and mitigation assistance from FEMA.
"Local input is essential in establishing the foundation for hazard mitigation plan development."
According to Tuggle, FEMA mitigation assistance is formulated on a per-event basis in the case of federally declared disasters. "The total estimated dollar amount for the event is established according to FEMA criteria, then 15 percent of that total amount is designated for hazard mitigation efforts," he said. "If the applicant so chooses, Region 4 PDC could administer the funds if an award is made.
"The amount of FEMA funding is usually not an issue; however, the process for those unfamiliar with the criteria to acquire those moneys is daunting," Tuggle continued. "FEMA is continually working very hard to improve the procedures.
"When project applications are submitted for consideration, they include a cost estimate typically developed by a professional consulting firm; this provides a verifiable cost to request in an application."
County governments and municipalities "help greatly in the hazard mitigation plan update," said Tuggle. "The county governments and municipalities provide essential information regarding hazards affecting their respective areas; this allows for more accurate information to be included in the plan as well as aid in prioritizing projects needed within the region."
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Region 4 PDC at 304-872-4970.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe