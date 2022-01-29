All hay area harvested in 2021 in West Virginia totaled 518,000 acres, down 22,000 acres from 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The average yield in 2021 was 1.73 tons per acre, down 0.19 ton per acre from 2020.
Production totaled 894,000 tons, down 141,000 tons from 2020. December On Farm Hay Stocks were 790,000 tons, up 20,000 tons from the total of 770,000 tons in 2020.
Alfalfa hay area harvested totaled 18,000 acres in 2021, up 8,000 acres from 2020. Yields in 2021 averaged 2.45 tons per acre, down 0.35 ton per acre from 2020. Production totaled 44,000 tons, up 16,000 tons from 2020. New seedings of alfalfa in 2021 are estimated at 3,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from 2020.
All other hay area harvested totaled 500,000 acres in 2021, down 30,000 acres from 2020. Yields averaged 1.70 tons per acre, down 0.20 ton per acre from 2020. Production totaled 850,000 tons, down 157,000 tons from 2020.
Corn area planted for all purposes in 2021 totaled 51,000 acres, unchanged from 2020. Harvested area for grain totaled 38,000 acres, unchanged from 2020. The average yield of 144.0 bushels per acre was unchanged from 2020. Production was 5,472,000 bushels, unchanged from 2020.