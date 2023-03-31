charleston, w.va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Trail (HMT) System is partnering with navigation application developer onX Offroad to provide a new way to safely navigate the trails in real-time.
“The maps application currently on your phone may be useful for highway driving and finding an address, but these apps aren’t much help when it comes to off-roading on our trails,” said HMT Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk. “Quite a few of our trails are in areas with little or no cell service, which makes traditional navigation impossible. The onX Offroad Application will change all that.”
The onX Offroad app currently provides over 600,000 miles of mapping data that will soon include the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. The app allows riders to download maps for offline use and use their phone’s GPS while on the trails to pinpoint their location and explore the HMT system.
Trail riders will find all the information they need to safely navigate the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, including trail difficulty ratings, different map views, vehicle allowance, open and closure information, and recreation point details for lodging, river access, trailheads and local businesses. What’s more, riders can use the built-in tracker to add custom waypoints for campsites, obstacles, parking, and anything else they might want to save.
● ● ●
charleston, w.va. –
The Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV) Scholarship Foundation distributed $27,500 this year to West Virginia college students pursuing an education and career in construction or engineering.
Trey Blain, a civil engineering student from West Virginia University (WVU), is this year’s top scholarship recipient and was awarded $7,500.
In addition to Blain, the Foundation presented eight other scholarships totaling $20,000. Students receiving scholarship awards were Chase Belcher, Bluefield State University; Alissa Butcher, Fairmont State University; Zachary Bowling, WVU Tech; Avery Costilow, West Virginia University; Malia Richardson, West Virginia University; Hunter Friel, Fairmont State University; Travis Mount, Marshall University; and Kristi Daetwyler, Fairmont State University.
● ● ●
charleston, w.va. –
Bluefield State University is set to host its 6th Annual Southern Technical Conference on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The one-day conference will be held on the Bluefield State University (BSU) campus inside the Basic Science Auditorium. The student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) at BSU will have the ability to meet, network and learn from dozens of engineering professionals in the region.
The 2023 event will be the first in-person conference in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.