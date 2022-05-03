Dalya Hasan of Beckley, an area Girl Scout, has received the highest honor that the organization awards – the Silver Award.
Only one other girl earned the distinction.
Before earning the award, Hasan was responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.
“Earning the Girl Scout Silver Award is a wonderful accomplishment,” said Beth Casey, Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. “These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place.”