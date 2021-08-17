Sheila Harris and David Harris, owners of the Harris Insurance Agency, presented Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street, and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, with a generous donation toward the purchase and installation of the clock.
Sheila Harris said, “The Harris Insurance Agency is proud to be able to donate to this project which brings back so many memories from our town’s history. I am sure our parents, Hugh and Alice Mae Harris, would have been totally supportive of this project.”
David Harris said, “I remember the Hanger Jewelry Store and the clock growing up. As kids, we used it to tell what time it was and to judge how much trouble we were going to be in when we got home! As a business, we like to give back to our community. This kind of thing is what makes Alderson one big family.”
Eskins thought her original idea would receive support but did not dream of the outpouring of support the project and Alderson Main Street have received. The installation is being coordinated by Mayor Travis Copenhaver and designed by Lewis Halstead.
Lohmeyer said, “There is some lead time involved in getting the clock made as well as some of the other parts. We hope to have it installed before the snow flies.”