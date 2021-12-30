mount hope — Harmony for Hope organizers will develop the organization’s second strategic plan over the course of the next 18 to 24 months.
The plan will be targeted to bringing successful programming to the area, said executive director Carrie Kidd.
Harmony for Hope’s mission is to unite the communities of southern West Virginia through music, art and Appalachian heritage.
“As an emerging grassroots art and humanities nonprofit organization, we understand our best resources are our people,” Kidd said. “The past five years have seen us build two successful programs, the Mount Hope Regional Band and Harmony’s Kids.
“Harmony’s Kids is a program which offers experiences for all children in art and music. These experiences are offered free to children in Fayette County and, beginning in 2022, Charleston, West Virginia. An example of one past experience offered was meeting international mural artist Colette Miller for a mural workshop held in Mount Hope July 4, 2021,” Kidd noted.
“The Mount Hope Regional Band is a regional show band with over 25 performances at local events,” Kidd said. “In 2021 we brought on Michael Carver as the director. His creativity in composition and teaching has brought a new energy to the group. We welcome all musicians, regardless of their skill level, to join. Practice is held every Thursday in Mount Hope at 704 Main St. at 7 p.m., with practice resuming in February 2022. This year we are looking forward to an exciting spring concert schedule.”
To continue in a growth pattern, Kidd said it is necessary for HFH to “come up with a strategic financial plan to ensure our success. We need those living in and around Fayette County to participate. For those who have partnered, sponsored, donated or volunteered for Harmony for Hope since 2017, we need your input so we can continue to serve our region and your children.”
Anyone interested in sitting on the organization’s steering committee can do so by filling out an application at https://forms.gle/DYXHL48CS1bVFB2w7
l l l
Harmony for Hope programs include:
l Harmony’s Kids, Fayette County
l Harmony’s Kids, Charleston
l Mount Hope Regional Band
Harmony for Hope will meet the third Monday of each month throughout 2022 with a mixed virtual platform to focus on how outreach can continue from 2023 to 2028, Kidd said.
All voices are welcome, she stressed. To register, visit https://forms.gle/XhnaXCFMBRXjUENNA
“To make sure we are meeting the demands of our community, we would like to include any of our neighbors who are interested in seeing more in their community,” Kidd said. “As a grassroots organization, we need your input to continue our work throughout the region.
“We welcome all those interested in bringing our activities to their community to register. If you want to see us work toward a common goal in the Mount Hope area, Fayette County, or any community within the southern West Virginia region, register. Are you a Harmony for Hope partner or sponsor? We need your voice as well.”
