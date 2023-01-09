charleston, w.va. – State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy says he’s heard the criticism of the state’s revenue surplus including some calling the big numbers a product of low estimates. So Hardy took a different route before state lawmakers Monday.
“Some say the surplus number that’s based on the governor’s revenue estimates is inflated but I’m not going to even use surplus numbers this morning, I’m going to use percentage numbers, percentage growth of all of our different revenue sources,” Hardy said.
Overall revenue halfway into the fiscal year is up 21.2 percent from this time last year. Hardy said that doesn’t have anything to do with estimates.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/01/09/hardy-says-revenue-collection-numbers-show-true-growth/
