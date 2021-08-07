The Town of Meadow Bridge celebrated its centennial anniversary over the weekend with a two-day Meadow Bridge Homecoming festival.
Last year's event — canceled due to Covid-19 — was supposed to include a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the town, which officially became Meadow Bridge in 1920 after being called Montrado, then Clute. Organizers decided to proceed with the anniversary this year during the 33rd annual homecoming event. The theme was "Celebrating 100 Years of our Town."
The festival opened on Friday, Aug. 6, with a parade. Other weekend activities included live music, food and refreshments, giveaways, a historical presentation, vendors, fireworks and contests centering on baking, agriculture, pets and corn hole.