CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State lawmakers are considering a possible fix to the new state law that allows for a dollar-for-dollar credit for the annual vehicle property tax.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a tax cut plan which includes a credit on the personal property tax paid each year on vehicles.
That part of the law kicks in on Jan. 1, 2024. Personal property tax bills are being sent out now by counties as they are every year. Taxpayers are given the option annually to pay their full taxes this fall or half now and half early next year. As the current law reads, only the half paid in 2024 would be eligible for the first year of the car tax credit.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/27/hanshaw-discussions-underway-concerning-fix-for-new-car-tax-credit-option/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.