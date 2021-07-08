James Arnold Scott, 45, of Hansford, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to his own statements and court documents, on January 17, 2020, Scott aided and abetted one of his drug sources of supply in the distribution of four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $1,150.
The drug transaction took place in Huntington.
Scott further admitted that when law enforcement later executed a search warrant at his Hansford residence they seized cash, marijuana, methamphetamine, four firearms, one of which was stolen, and a ballistic vest.
Scott faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 12.