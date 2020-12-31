A Hanover man faces several criminal charges after fleeing from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department early Thursday morning, according the the sheriff's department.
Jessie Lee Church, 47, is charged with domestic battery, third offense DUI, fleeing while DUI, fleeing on foot, and driving revoked for DUI, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison.
At 12:15 a.m., Sgt. Eric McKinney and Cpl. Todd Reilley responded to a domestic battery complaint in the North Spring area.
According to the sheriff's department, when the officers arrived, Church fled on a 1982 Honda motorcycle. A brief pursuit ensued. Church's motorcycle became stuck in the muddy roadway, and he then fled on foot, Ellison said. The officers gave chase.
One of the officers sustained a broken arm in the successful apprehension of Church and was treated at Raleigh General Hospital.
Church was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.