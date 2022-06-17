For lovers of Appalachian roots music, West Virginia will debut a music festival this summer that plays to just that.
The Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest and World-Class Jam will take place on Saturday, July 9, as a highlight of the Pioneer Days Festival, July 7-10 in Marlinton.
The fiddle and banjo contests, which begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday during the festival at the Discovery Junction outdoor venue in downtown Marlinton, are open to participants of all ages.
Registration is free, and those who register online by July 1 at tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival will be eligible for drawings for T-shirts and prizes.
After a panel of guest judges tallies the scores, checks of $500, $200 and $100 will be presented to the first, second and third place winners of each contest: fiddle, clawhammer banjo and bluegrass banjo.
Immediately following the contests, at approximately 5 p.m., a free concert will kick off at Discovery Junction as part of the county’s Pioneer Days and Bicentennial celebration. Scheduled performers include the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack; 1970s and 1980s bluegrass greats Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys; and multiple IBMA award-winners Danny Paisley and Southern Grass.
Dedicated to the legendary Hammons Family, whose members influenced generations of West Virginia musicians from the 1800s to the late 1900s, the event is inspired by local musicians and music lovers’ reverence for the joy of passing the music down and the gratitude for the regional masters and carriers of the torch, the songs and the stories.
The Hammons Family will host a booth at the event where visitors will have a chance to play some of the family’s own treasured vintage instruments and to learn more of its legacy.
Multiple jam sessions are scheduled throughout the day of the event at various locations in downtown Marlinton.