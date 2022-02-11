Hinton Area Foundation is turning 30 years old this April.
The group is putting together plans for a number of milestone celebrations, tributes to those who have gotten it to where it is now, and looking toward the future for how to broaden support for Summers County.
HAF also wants to give credit where credit is due, as it could not have done the work it has without its community of donors, volunteers, fellow non-profit organizations, and the recipients who have used HAF grants and scholarships to create opportunities for residents.
Keep an eye on HAF's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HintonAreaFoundation) and the website (https://hintonareafoundation.org/) in the coming weeks for news of events.
Contact HAF at 304-309-5502 or via email at info@hintonareafoundation.org to share ideas or memories of how HAF has helped you or someone you know.