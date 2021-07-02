The time for live theater is quickly approaching at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
While the group is diligently working toward welcoming patrons back into the venue, it could also use the public's help once everyone is back through the door.
GVT is looking for usher support for the upcoming production of "Driving Miss Daisy" from July 9-24.
Whether you are a returning usher or want to try something new to help get out of the house, contact house manager Kelsey Hofe at kelseyh@gvtheatre.org or call 304-645-3838 ext. 113.
If you leave a message, please make sure to include all your contact information.
Plus, if you are an usher, you get a free ticket to the production.