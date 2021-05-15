GVEDC names Beezley executive director

The board of directors of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation has named Ruthana Beezley as the executive director of the agency, effective June 1.
Beezley brings decades of success managing business development and public projects to her new post, according to a GVEDC media release.
Her experience includes serving as the first marketing director of the Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center and administering federal projects for the city of Parkersburg. Most recently, she was instrumental in building the WV Hive Network, a 12-county program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Beezley holds degrees in business administration and public administration and is a certified business advisor through Kent State University.
She grew up on her family farm in Hillsboro and later returned with her husband and two boys to Pocahontas County where Beezley has been an active member of the community, serving on several local and regional nonprofit boards.
“I am thrilled to be able to put my experience and skills to work for the region I call home,” Beezley said in the media release. “Growing economic opportunities for the people and places in the Greenbrier Valley are my main priority as executive director. It’s an honor to continue the work of the GVEDC to make our three counties an ideal place to live, work and grow a business.”
The GVEDC’s stated mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts in Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Monroe counties.
