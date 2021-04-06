Largely thanks to a 20-year relationship with the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC), a Monroe County manufacturer now owns a slice of the Fountain Springs Industrial Park near Peterstown.
M-Rock Inc. manufactures architectural stone and brick veneer at the industrial park site. The company’s products are sold at Lowe’s and other hardware stores.
Earlier this week, the GVEDC transferred ownership of a 30,000-square-foot building and 2.985 acres of land in the GVEDC-owned industrial park to M-Rock, thereby successfully concluding a 15-year lease agreement with the manufacturer.
“They’ve been good tenants,” remarked Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose, a member of the tri-county economic development agency’s board of directors.
Matthew Mann, M-Rock’s CEO, expressed appreciation to the many entities that have demonstrated support for his company through the years.
“M-Rock would like to thank the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation and all the other West Virginia organizations that have been a part of the M-Rock success over the last 20 years,” Mann said in a media release announcing the property transfer.
He also named the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and United Bank, among others.
“Ownership of the building and property is an Important financial milestone for M-Rock and will assure the success of this company for many years to come,” Mann said. “We look forward to providing jobs and producing innovative products here, in beautiful Monroe County, West Virginia, that are now moving nationwide and into Canada and South America.”
Chase McClung, GVEDC’s economic development manager, said, “M-Rock is an asset to the Greenbrier Valley and Monroe County. We look forward to continuing to work with M-Rock and (other) businesses in Monroe County to create as many jobs and opportunities as possible.”
McClung also extended thanks on behalf of the GVEDC to the agency’s partners that helped make this project a reality — the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, U.S. Economic Development Administration, USDA Rural Development, West Virginia Economic Development Authority and West Virginia Division of Highways.
“All these partners provided crucial funding to construct the building and develop the Fountain Springs Industrial Park,” McClung noted.
He said GVEDC would also like to thank its current and past directors for supporting this initiative.
The transfer of ownership to M-Rock will be celebrated at its facility at the Fountain Springs Industrial Park on April 17.
For information on M-Rock’s product line, visit www.m-rockstone.com.
