SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County leaders say they’re still trying to get a handle on damage assessments from last week’s flash flooding.
The West Virginia National Guard will begin picking up debris Thursday in the towns of Smithers and Gauley Bridge. That’s more than a week after Kanawha County began the debris removal process.
Fayette County Commissioner Allison Taylor said during Wednesday’s meeting they’ve received criticism for slow response times and that they’re working to clear mud out of homes along Cannelton Hollow and Scrabble Creek. She said receiving additional help from the state will help speed up the process.
“The sooner we get the damage assessments done, which we can’t do without removing the mud in a lot of cases, the sooner the state will have the data it needs to request the federal declaration and reimbursement,” Taylor said.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/24/guard-to-start-flood-debris-clean-up-in-fayette-county/
