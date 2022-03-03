Groundbreaking set for new Salvation Army location

A project more than seven years in the making will finally break ground next week in Beckley.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new home of the Salvation Army Corps and Community Center will take place at noon Wednesday, March 9, at the site of the new location at 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Beckley Salvation Army Major Ronald Mott said the new facility will help them better serve Beckley’s elderly population, which the majority of their activities are geared toward at the moment, as well as expand their services to include more youth-oriented activities.
He added that the new Salvation Army location will be about five times the size of their current location and will consist of only one floor, which will eliminate many of the accessibility issues they have in their current three-story building.
Jay Quesenberry, chair of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Beckley, said this new facility will not only fill a need for the people of Beckley but also for the surrounding communities that the Salvation Army serves.
“We're thankful to all the supporters in the community who have made this happen,” Quesenberry said. “It is so needed. It's such an important thing for this community and we're just very thankful to be able to bring this about in Beckley and in southern West Virginia ... This is a great blessing for this whole area in this community.”
The Salvation Army of Beckley serves seven counties: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Wyoming.
In the new building, which is projected to be completed in May 2023, Mott said they will be able to greatly increase the size of their food pantry, which will also include a walk-in fridge and walk-in freezer.
He added that they also plan to have a commercial kitchen, a fellowship hall, a chapel and a gymnasium with a walking track.
Mott said he hopes to use the gym to attract youth in the area by offering after-school programs and sporting leagues.
“A lot of our youth, when they get out (of school) and they go home, there's no one at home,” he said. “So they can come to our facility and feel safe. We can help them with their homework. We can help them have fun, activity-wise, whether it's basketball or volleyball or whatever, until it's time for them to go home.”
Mott said the relocation of the Salvation Army, which has been on South Fayette Street in Beckley since 1938, has been in the works since 2014.
At the time, Mott said the Salvation Army purchased the former John Eye building, located across from Sheetz, with the intention of converting it into the community center, but that’s about as far as the project went.
“Until I got here a year ago, nothing had been done with that building,” he said. “And because of that, it was severely vandalized by the citizens. They stole every piece of copper out of the building, tore the ceilings down, tore the wires out. They even took the elevator motor. So consequently, it was basically destroyed.”
Due to the condition of the building, Mott said it was decided that it would be easier to demolish the building and build a new facility instead of attempting to remodel what was left of the structure.
Mott said the demolition was completed last year, clearing the way for work on the new facility to begin.
“So, in a year, we've gotten from the old building — getting it torn down, raising the funds and we're having a groundbreaking on (March 9),” he said.
Mott said the initial cost of the project was estimated to be about $4 million but with the rising costs that have followed Covid, the price of the project increased by $3 million.
Even with the increase in cost, Mott said they have enough funds raised to be able to cover the cost of the building but will likely need to raise more for programming costs and to purchase equipment for the building, such as desks and chairs.
Mott said funding for the project came from a number of different sources including $6 million from the state through the CARES Act, $15,000 from the Raleigh County Commission, $75,000 from the city of Beckley, $200,000 from The Carter Family Foundation, $10,000 from the Vecellio Family Foundation, $1,500 from the Vic Carroll Memorial Fund and $2 million from an anonymous donor.
Motts said he was impressed by how quickly they were able to raise the funds for the facility because, in his experience, it takes two to three years.
Mott said he was actually appointed to his position at the Salvation Army of Beckley for the purpose of getting the new location complete.
“Every appointment that I've been in, I have either built or remodeled something for the Salvation Army,” he said.
Thus far, Mott, who has been in the Salvation Army for 29 years, said he has had more than a dozen appointments with the most recent one being in Christiansburg, Va.
Those who want to donate financially to the new Salvation Army of Beckley facility may mail a check with “Building Fund” in the memo line to Salvation Army of Beckley, 312 S. Fayette St., Beckley, WV 25801.