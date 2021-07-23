The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting has set the format for a dozen public hearings on redistricting, which are set to begin this coming week.
Two of the 12 hearings will be in southern West Virginia, one at Tamarack and the other in Summersville.
The hearings are for the public to share their thoughts about Congressional and legislative boundary lines. The West Virginia Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw these lines every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to reflect any population changes.
Because of a delay in the federal government releasing Census data, specific population numbers will not be available at the hearings, and the committee will not be presenting any proposed maps.
Legislators will not respond to questions during the public hearing, following House Rule 84, which governs public hearings.
All 12 in-person public hearings will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. to begin the sign-in process.
Anyone who would like to be guaranteed an opportunity to speak during the hearings will need to be present to sign in by 6 p.m.
The hearings will begin shortly after 6 p.m. with welcome remarks and a reminder of these procedures.
The number of people who sign in to speak at each hearing will be divided by the amount of time available for the event to determine the amount of time each person will have to speak.
All attendees will be given an informational brochure with reminders of how the redistricting process works according to the state Constitution, as well as information about how to provide suggestions throughout the process.
Hearings in southern West Virginia are scheduled for the following dates and locations and are subject to change:
• Aug. 3: Tamarack, Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theater, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley
• Aug. 4: Summersville Arena & Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summerville
Dates for three virtual public hearings will be announced at a later date.