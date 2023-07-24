south charleston, w.va. – West Virginia-based GreenPower Motor Company just received a contract to produce 15 all-electric school buses for the Clark County, Nevada, School District.
The district, including Las Vegas, transports more than 100,000 students every school day and agreed to the purchase at a total cost of nearly $7 million, according to GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Mark Nestlen.
Nestlen said they have about 60 people working on the manufacturing floor now in South Charleston and that number will increase steadily. The employees build the buses and also have access to continuing education through an agreement with BridgeValley Community & Technical College.
– MetroNews
