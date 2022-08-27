A Fayette County man was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this week in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of the felony murder charge on Aug. 24 after a three-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
According to a press release from Ciliberti’s office, police responded on Feb. 18, 2021 to 94 Carver Street in Robson in relation to a shooting. Upon arriving, Greene told law enforcement officers he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Anthony Cottle. Greene spoke with a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department about the incident leading to Cottle’s death.
Greene claimed the two men had been drinking together that evening and Cottle had attacked him after they had argued. Greene said he shot Cottle in self-defense.
Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living, and it was determined he died from two gunshot wounds.
Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene’s statement and evidence from the crime scene, authorities said. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of the camper, the release noted.
A sentencing hearing has been set.The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.
