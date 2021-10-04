Greenbrier West High School homecoming this Friday

The Greenbrer West High School homecoming will be held this Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Cavaliers will face off against James Monroe at Cavalier Field.
The homecoming court for 2021 includes:
Front row, left to right: Freshman Bradly Hodge, Preslee Treadway, Megan Griffith and Asher Barclay.
Middle row: Juniors - Meghan Poticher, Patience Lunsford, Seniors - Hailey Vaughan, Braelee Brown, Kristen Church, Lauren Hanna, David Cales, Sophomores - Lindsey Boone and Josh Alley.
Back row - Senior- Ty Nickell, Junior - Reny Cordial, Seniors - Chase McClung, Elijah Perkins, Kenzie O'dell, Brandon Alderson, Colby Winnings, Braden McClung and Sophomore, Katie O'dell.