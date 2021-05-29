LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is opening the doors for a 54th season that is packed with nostalgic favorites and imaginative storytelling.
Along with the new season is the opportunity to save 25 percent off the regular ticket price by purchasing a 2021 Mainstage Season Pass. To purchase season passes or for more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or email jennab@gvtheatre.org.
The 2021 season line-up is as follows:
l "Driving Miss Daisy," by Alfred Uhry, comedy, July 9-24
l "SHOUT! The Mod Musical," created by Phillip George & David Lowenstein, musical, Aug. 20-Sept. 4
l "Pride and Prejudice," by Kate Hamill adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, romantic comedy, Sept. 24-Oct. 9
l "Capehart: Silencing the Mob," by Cathey Sawyer, WV historical drama, Oct. 29-Nov. 6
l "This Wonderful Life," by Steve Murray based on "It’s a Wonderful Life," comedy, Nov. 12-14
l "Elf the Musical," book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum, musical comedy, Dec. 3-18
All dates and productions are subject to change.
For season tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.