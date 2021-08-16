Greenbrier Valley Theatre is constantly learning, processing and evolving with the changing news of Covid-19 and its variants.
GVT realizes that this has been a difficult and frustrating time for many. With that being said, as the move continues toward our upcoming production of Shout! The Mod Musical, there are a few updates in accordance with the CDC, the agreement with Actors Equity Association, as well as protocols that many theaters around the country are implementing.
Please refer to this FAQ or the updated Restart Guide for questions you may have
Will I need to wear my mask to the theatre if I'm vaccinated?
— Yes, due to rapid changes caused by the Delta variant and breakthrough cases, all patrons will be required to wear a facial covering while inside the entry hall, lobby, and the theatre.
Will I need to wear my mask during the performance?
— Yes, we are asking all patrons to wear their facial covering throughout the entire performance. If you are not wearing a mask ushers or staff will respectfully ask you to put one on and provide it if necessary.
Will I need to present my vaccination card to attend a performance at GVT?
— No, currently we will not be requiring proof of vaccination to attend a performance. However as we continue to monitor COVID it may become a requirement.
Will there be social distancing?
— Yes, we are reducing audience capacity by 30% and will do our best to distance accordingly.
Will concessions be available during this production?
— Yes, at the moment we are planning on re-opening our concessions / bar amenities. We simply ask that you remove your mask to enjoy your concessions, then promptly reapply your face covering.
Will I be able to take my concessions into the theatre?
— No, unfortunately at this time while all patrons are seated in the theatre, we ask that everyone remains masked. Please enjoy your concessions in the lobby before the show starts.
What is the theatre doing to ensure safety beyond requiring masks?
— The theatre lobby, seats, and high touch areas are thoroughly cleaned prior to every performance. We will happily provide masks to those who do not have them, hand sanitation stations are located throughout the venue, our new HVAC system is equipped with MERV13 filters and has an air exchange ratio or 7-8 times per hour within the theatre.
What if something happens to impact my comfortability during a performance?
— If there is a circumstance that causes you some sort of discomfort during a performance we ask that you seek out a staff member that will happily be able to help you.
What if I am not feeling well the date I have tickets for?
— We ask that if you have a high fever or are experiencing any symptoms that are related to COVID-19 that you stay home. We will happily work with you to exchange tickets for another date.
What if I no longer choose to attend a performance?
— We are sorry to see you go! We will happily work with you to exchange your tickets for another date or future production.