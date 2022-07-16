The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the return of its annual dinner on Thursday, July 28, beginning at 6 p.m. at the newly opened Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs.
“After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to welcome back this event that allows us to celebrate the Greenbrier Valley’s economic successes and opportunities,” said Greenbrier Valley EDC Executive Director Ruthana Beezley.
Dr. John Deskins, director of WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, will return as keynote speaker focusing on the national, state and regional factors influencing economic changes and trends. Deskins gave the address at the organization’s 2019 event, just before the pandemic.
Individual tickets are $85 and may be purchased at www.yesgreenbriervalley.com/annual-dinner. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday, July 17.
GVEDC’s annual dinner is sponsored by AEP, The Bank of Monroe, City National Bank, E.L. Robinson Engineering, First Citizens Bank, First Energy, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Pendleton Community Bank and Peoples Bank.
For more information, please contact the Greenbrier Valley EDC office at 304-497-4300 or at info@gvedc.com.
λλλ
Southern West Virginia native Peyton Ballard has been named director of entrepreneurship initiatives at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), effective July 1.
Ballard will have more responsibility as managing director of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) and will assume additional responsibilities at the West Virginia Hive.
Ballard was first hired in February 2020 as associate director of CRAN, the state’s only accredited angel investment network.
In 2021, Ballard became a business advisor at the WV Hive, working one-on-one with small businesses and start-ups in need of technical assistance, marketing, human resources, and other professional services.
Earlier this year Ballard assumed responsibility of business advising oversight, including supervisory responsibilities of the Hive regional business advisors.
λλλ
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) placed 99 percent of its Class of 2022 into residency programs – 2 percent higher than the school’s 2021 residency placement rate.
James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said the school’s high placement rate is especially notable at a time when the growth in the number of U.S. medical students is outpacing the growth of graduate training programs.
According to a report by the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), the 2022 match rate for new U.S. graduates receiving D.O. degrees was 91.3 percent – an all-time high – while the match rate for those receiving M.D. degrees was 92.9 percent.
