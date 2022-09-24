With tourism rapidly emerging as the centerpiece of West Virginia’s economy, Greenbrier County is taking a more strategic look at its largest industry.
In their 2021/2022 annual report, the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) outlines the steps they have taken and the progress which has been made in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as revealed future plans to enhance “tourism-related sectors” of the county.
“The annual report provides a 30,000-feet overview of what we as an organization have done over the last year,” CVB President and CEO Kara Dense told The Register-Herald.
Also included within the report is a comprehensive illustration of efforts, statistics, and outcomes of the marketing strategies described in the 2020/2021 annual report.
“Although Covid is far from over,” Dense wrote in the report’s introductory statement, “we have continued to work towards a sense of normalcy with fewer restrictions and larger gatherings and events returning to our area.
“In early 2022, the CVB Board of Directors decided it was time to evaluate our organization and the county’s tourism industry,” Dense went on to explain.
Step one in the evaluation process was the commission of Young Strategies, Inc. – a North Carolina-based research and planning agency that specializes in the travel and destination industry.
“We engaged Berkeley Young, president of Young Strategies, to assist us in crafting a strategic plan,” Dense wrote. “We will continue to focus on the issues of workforce development and transportation and continue to be advocates for the industry.”
Young surveyed some 400 “Greenbrier County leaders and tourism industry stakeholders” in search of feedback related to a variety of issues. Once the data had been collected, Young partnered with Destination International – a developer of destination-marketing software – to identify both the strengths and weaknesses within the CVB’s current business plan. In May of this year, Young met with the CVB’s Board of Directors to develop a three-year strategy based upon his findings.
“Our goal was to have many Greenbrier County leaders and travel industry partners directly involved in the survey and strategic planning process,” Young said. “Success is achieved when leaders and partners are engaged to develop the resulting plan.”
As part of the newly developed “destination management plan,” the CVB has created the position of “Director of Destination Development.” According to Dense, the bureau hopes to have the position filled by the fall.
To more accurately configure its campaigns, the CVB works with Epsilon – an outcome-based marketing firm – to identify those more likely to travel to the Greenbrier Valley. The CVB’s current marketing campaign is targeted at potential travelers located within the Washington D.C., Charleston/Huntington, Columbus, Lynchburg/Roanoke, and Pittsburgh markets.
According to Epsilon’s reporting, Greenbrier County saw a total of 2,700 visitors for the period of April 2021 through August 2021. Hotels and lodging accounted for 63 percent of visitor spending, while fuel and grocery-store purchases each accounted for six percent. Restaurants, retail stores, outdoor recreation and entertainment combined for the remaining 25 percent of all visitor spending.
In another successful effort, the Greenbrier County CVB, the Summers County CVB, the New River Gorge CVB, Visit Southern West Virginia, and the West Virginia Department of Tourism joined together as part of the Regional Destination Partnership. The purpose of the partnership was “to promote the New River and the Greenbrier Valley as a regional destination.” Each partner received six pages within the West Virginia Travel Guide, 50,000 copies of which were distributed with The Washington Post on May 22 of this year.
“With the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s designation as our country’s 63rd national park and the WV Department of Tourism’s marketing and public relations efforts, West Virginia has garnered national and worldwide media attention,” Dense stated in the report. “Our state was featured on USA Today, Frommer’s, Conde Nast Traveler and Time Magazine to name a few.
“Our area certainly has benefited from the attention,” Dense added. This is a belief which is shared by West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.
While speaking as part of a panel at the West Virginia Press Convention in Charleston in early August, Ruby said, “I would argue that there is nothing that has more unilateral support in the state of West Virginia right now than tourism. Every single legislator, every single county commissioner, every single mayor, every town council – it feels like each and every one of them is excited about tourism and trying to figure out what they can do to be a part of it.”
With the combination of 17 positive mentions of Greenbrier County in articles featured in international travel magazines, as well as the efforts of the Regional Destination Partnership, it is estimated that the CVB’s marketing efforts have reached over 543 million people worldwide. This has created an advertising value of $5 million – a 20 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.
“Thank you for your continued support of Greenbrier County’s tourism industry,” Dense concluded. “We look forward to a successful year ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.