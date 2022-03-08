The fried Tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus will begin Friday, March 18, in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs.
Dinners will be served 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Changes to Butler Hall will allow the Knights to offer seating at a few tables for those who wish to dine together.
Table service will not be provided but each table will be cleaned after each use.
The dinners will be available on March 18, 25, April 1, 8 and then after Easter on April 22 and 29.
The volunteer culinary staff that will be preparing the meals includes Chef Sue Moats of The Greenbrier, Chef Paul Cicoria of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, retired Chef Deborah Fabry and Deacon Bill Strange.
For further information, telephone the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.