Greenbrier Valley Airport seeking southern route

In response to customer demand, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority has hired a consulting firm to assist in exploring the feasibility of adding a southern route to Greenbrier Valley Airport’s commercial aviation options.
The GCAA voted in a special meeting last month to secure the services of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting to work on this one project, with an eye toward securing an agreement for flights between the Maxwelton airport and a hub in Atlanta, Charlotte or another southern city.
Airport director Brian Belcher told The Register-Herald that in the little more than a year that he’s been at Greenbrier Valley most inquiries he has received from people in such states as Florida, South Carolina and Georgia focus on the prospect of a commercial flight without having to fly north to Chicago to catch a connecting flight to their destination. Without a direct commercial flight available, Greenbrier Valley-bound travelers often have to resort to either chartering a flight to the Maxwelton airport or flying commercial into Roanoke and renting a car for the final leg of their journey.
“The community wants a southern route,” Belcher said. “But it’s not an easy thing to do. Airlines have reported major losses for 2020 due to Covid.”
Citing three big airlines serving this region of the country, Belcher rattled off the 2020 losses each has reported: Delta $12.1 billion, American $8.9 billion and United — the carrier whose SkyWest Airlines provides Greenbrier Valley’s essential air service to Chicago and Washington, D.C. — $7.1 billion.
“Airlines are looking for new places they think will be profitable,” Belcher noted. “With the pandemic, business travel dropped off the ledge. Leisure travel is promising, however.”
Belcher and the airport authority believe Greenbrier Valley is situated nicely to tap into the predicted resurgence of leisure travel, as well as to take advantage of the more modest business travel market.
“There’s a lot of travel between here and Atlanta, for example,” Belcher said. “Companies there do business here.”
The Maxwelton airport serves two of West Virginia’s primary tourist magnets — Snowshoe Mountain Resort and The Greenbrier — both of which are clamoring for southern commercial flight service, Belcher said.
Both resorts host large-scale conferences and events for which they compete with other venues nationwide.
“They tell us it would be easier for them to attract those conferences with a southern route at the airport,” Belcher said. “They know where their clients come from.”
Those events and conferences boost the local economy and drive more business through the airport, Belcher noted.
“Snowshoe is thriving now, with the recent snow, and events at The Greenbrier always help us, so a route benefiting the resorts is really a win/win for all of us,” he said.
Coming from a background in air service development, Belcher knows better than to set a hard timeline for success in the effort to add a southern route to Greenbrier Valley Airport’s offerings.
“I’ve spent as long as seven years on getting a new route, and I’ve spent as little as three months on getting a new route,” he said. “As a community, we have to be able to convince an airline we can be profitable with a route.”
With the help of the Atlanta-based consulting firm, airport officials hope to position themselves for a face-to-face meeting with an airline’s representatives. At that in-person meeting, Belcher hopes to get feedback about what is necessary in terms of passenger volume and the financial bottom line to get the southern flight off the ground.
“I’d rather the route be self-sustaining,” he said. “But we could set aside money for the airline to use if we don’t meet their break-even point.”
The relationships and partnerships that Belcher and airport authority Chairman Debra Phillips have worked to cultivate throughout the region served by the airport will also come into play when the numbers are crunched.
“We want to approach this as a regional service,” Belcher said, noting that he expects several of the airport’s partners to join in the effort. Those partners include the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, Snowshoe, The Greenbrier and entities in Virginia.
“Other airports always partner with any entity that wants to attract more visitors to the community, even if those visitors don’t travel by air,” Belcher said. “We want more tourism, more leisure travelers, and we have a unique situation here with our outdoor activities. When flying comes back, we can really grow this market.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com