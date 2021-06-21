The Greenbrier County Committee on Aging’s senior centers in Rupert and Fairlea reopened Monday, after having been closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with meals being served from 11:15 until noon.
According to a press release issued by the GCCA, all participants are being screened for Covid-19 upon entering the facilities. Masks and hand sanitizers are available, and safety precautions are being taken by staff and volunteers.
Those who plan to attend are asked to make reservations. “Grab and go” meals will continue to be an option during this transition period.
If adequate staff is available, transportation for meals and activities will resume on July 5, and transportation for shopping and essential errands will resume on July 12, with medical transports taking precedence. Masks are required in all vehicles during transport.
For further information or to make a reservation, call 304-645-1978 for the Fairlea site or 304-392-5138 for the Rupert site.