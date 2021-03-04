Greenbrier County Schools has resumed full-time in-person classroom instruction for most middle and high school students.
Complying with West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance, the county’s high schools will continue full-time in-person classes, with a 90-minute early release each day, through the end of the school year, returning to fully remote learning only if Greenbrier is in the red category on the state’s County Alert Map.
Elementary and middle school students will continue full-time attendance, with a 90-minute early release, for the remainder of the school year, regardless of map status. Pre-K students will attend four days a week.
According to a media release issued by the school system, the 90-minute early dismissal for all grades “allows time for daily sanitization protocols and remote learning duties.”
Greenbrier Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant praised this latest turn of events.
“We have been looking forward to this opportunity with great anticipation,” Bryant said in the media release. “Our community has moved in a positive direction with regard to the Covid-19 infection rate, making it possible for our middle and high school students to return to our classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week. We can’t wait to welcome them back on Monday.”
Families can continue to opt for full-time remote learning. But the school system is encouraging remote students, especially those who are failing, to return now to in-person learning with their classmates. Remote students who want to transition back to in-person instruction should contact their school principal to coordinate their return.
West Virginia Virtual students will complete the semester virtually.
All schools in the county will continue to observe recommended mitigation strategies, including mandatory mask-wearing for all staff and students, hand washing, social distancing, limiting visitors and sanitizing daily, per the media release.
The school system will continue its current practice of contact tracing, quarantining and closing classrooms and schools as health issues dictate.
Adjustments have also been made to the school calendar. March 29, 30 and 31 and April 1 will now be in-person learning days. Those dates were previously designated remote learning days.
