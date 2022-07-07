The first meeting of the Greenbrier School Safety Task Force was held July 6 by Senator Stephen Baldwin
“In tough times, our community has always worked together. Whether it was the derecho, the flood, or Covid, we all came together to protect our community. After talking with several of you after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, it was clear we needed to begin a task force to protect our kids here locally,” Baldwin said.
The task force includes law enforcement, schools, health care providers, and non-profits.
Members include Seneca Health Services’ Marcie Vaughan and Monica Bowyer, Communities in Schools Director Brittany Masters, GCS Superintendent Jeff Bryant and Vince Deeds, Rainelle Medical Center’s Director of School-Based Health Terra Skaggs, and Sheriff Bruce Sloan along with his leadership team.
The first meeting took inventory of all ongoing school safety and mental health programs available at the county’s schools. Agencies communicated their needs, which range from local volunteers to state law changes to federal funding.
“I’m proud of the comprehensive approach our local professionals are taking. Each and every day, they are nurturing and protecting our students,” Baldwin commented after the meeting. “We as a community now need to do our part to support their efforts by getting involved. I have reached out to all five counties in my district to offer this same support.”
School safety is a community responsibility. We look forward to sharing ways everyone in the greater Greenbrier Valley can be part of this effort for our students.”
The task force will meet again in early August to discuss new and standing programs requiring community participation.