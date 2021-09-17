Members of the Greenbrier County school board spent about an hour behind closed doors in executive session on Friday, discussing a grievance filed by Gov. Jim Justice for being denied appointment as high school boys basketball coach.
But no details of that discussion were released to the public, and the school superintendent declined to say what was next in the ongoing saga.
The grievance, filed earlier in the week, was in response to a 3-2 board vote in late August to reject an application by Justice to serve as the head coach for the boys team.
Justice, who owns The Greenbrier resort, which employs hundreds and is an economic driver for Lewisburg and the county, already coaches the Greenbrier East girls basketball team.
Due to the legal nature of the grievance, all discussions on Friday were conducted in executive session, which lasted about an hour.
Prior to the executive session, the board heard from Brentz Thompson, the only community member in attendance at Friday’s meeting.
Thompson, of Lewisburg, apologized for the difficult position board members had been put in.
Thompson, who said he was a retired attorney who once served as legal counsel for the Fayette County Board of Education and the West Virginia Board of Education, said he had a unique understanding of what Greenbrier board members were going through.
“There is a lot of pressure on you, and a lot of people I’ve talked to feel that you’re in a very awkward and embarrassing position.”
Thompson said he chose to speak out because he knows others have been reluctant to step forward. He said he holds the governor and Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant responsible for putting the board in this “awkward and embarrassing” position.
“As a taxpayer, it is offensive and ridiculous to have (Justice) asking to be the boys basketball coach, which is a position that requires constant commitment,” he said. “He’s also telling us taxpayers that we’re not worth his full time and attention as governor. I think that’s offensive and insulting.”
The grievance, filed by Steve Ruby, a private attorney for Justice, states that Justice is the “most qualified” candidate.
It further states that Justice was interviewed by Greenbrier East High School Principal Ben Routson, as well as the school's vice principal and athletic director, and they “unanimously concluded Mr. Justice was the correct choice.”
In an email to The Register-Herald, Ruby highlighted Justice’s previous experience, which included coaching at "Greenbrier East for more than 20 years, including six years as the head coach of the boys’ team.”
“His record is 496-173,” Ruby noted.
Ruby said students “deserve a school system that chooses the most qualified candidate for any job, and the board of education has an obligation to act based on qualifications, not arbitrarily.”
“We regret that we’ve been forced to pursue a challenge to the board,” Ruby wrote, “but it’s important to make sure that the system works as intended for the benefit of the students, and we’re confident of a successful outcome."
Although no one spoke in support of Justice’s coaching application at Friday’s meeting, the governor has had supporters speak at previous meetings. Those have included parents, teachers, his former players and Jeff Bryant, who also serves as the entertainment director at The Greenbrier resort.
When asked for comment, Bryant said he could make no remarks in regard to the grievance or what the board’s next step will be.