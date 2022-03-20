lewisburg – Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors is providing 2022 continuing education courses on Tuesday, April 12, at the WVSOM Conference Center, 400 N. Lee St.
The instructor will be Terry Watson, an icon in the real estate training world. He holds a Distinguished Real Estate Instructor title and is known for unique and vibrant presentations. Topics will be “Re-charge, Re-focus and Re-engage” and “Avoid Data Security Roadkill.”
Registration will start at 8 a.m.; classes start at 8:30 a.m.
lll
beckley, w.va.
Bobcat of Beckley has been officially selected as an authorized, full line Bobcat dealership of Bobcat Company. The new dealership is located at 1817 Ritter Drive, Daniels.
“There is strong demand for construction and landscaping equipment in our area,” said C. Duane Blankenship, general manager at Bobcat of Beckley.
As an authorized dealer, Bobcat of Beckley offers new and pre-owned sales, parts, rental and service programs for Bobcat equipment to area construction and landscaping companies, municipalities, landowners and farm operators.
The dealership is operating at the Ritter Drive location on U.S. 19 in Daniels, but plans have been drawn for a new facility at the same location to offer additional showroom and service area space.
lll
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is calling for applications for Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program (VHAGP). Recipients have one year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. The total grant funding available is $24,000. Applications are due April 1.
The purpose of the VHAGP is to provide funding to organizations that work directly with law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service, first responders, veterans, active-duty military and/or their spouses and family within an agricultural capacity.
Applications can be found at Veterans & Heroes to Agriculture : West Virginia Department of Agriculture (wv.gov)
For more information, contact Crescent Gallagher at cgallagher@wvda.us or 304-558-3708.
lll
West Virginia University’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design is building upon a $521,000 legacy gift from a late alumnus to provide needed support for its research, education and outreach centers statewide.
The gift bolsters a broader $2.5 million fundraising effort that aims to promote and strengthen agriculture in the state.
A recent trust gift established the John D. Anderson, Jr. WVU Farm Endowment, which supports the greatest needs of Davis College Research, Education and Outreach Centers. Anderson Jr. grew up on a farm in Morgantown and graduated from the Davis College in 1939, earning a bachelor’s degree in animal and veterinary sciences.
Anderson’s gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the university.