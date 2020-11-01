Greenbrier County commissioners informally decided at a regular meeting Tuesday that they would permit up to 50 people into the room where votes will be reported out on election night.
The limited attendance is necessary in order to provide the required social distancing for an indoor gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those allowed into the room — the top floor courtroom in the county courthouse in Lewisburg — will be candidates for office, plus up to two guests each at any given time; two designated representatives of each political party; and media representatives.
Greenbrier County’s election night totals are broadcast by local radio and television stations, are posted on social media and can also be followed on the West Virginia secretary of state’s website.
Election day is Nov. 3. West Virginia polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. statewide.