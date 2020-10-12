Join the Greenbrier Historical Society for its virtual annual meeting.
In this Zoom meeting, receive updates from the staff and board about the events and progress from the past year. Also, meet and vote on incoming board members. The meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. via Zoom link – http://bit.ly/2Sxs67y.
To become a member of the Greenbrier Historical Society, visit www.greeenbrierhistorical.org, where they’re offering a new member discount of $32 for your first year (regularly $40). The mission of the Greenbrier Historical Society is to share the diverse history and culture of the Greenbrier Valley. For more information visit www.greenbrierhistorical.org or call 304-645-3398.