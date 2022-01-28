Visitors to The Greenbrier this winter will have an opportunity to enjoy an evening of comedy, games, music and food.
The events, part of The Greenbrier’s Dinner and a Show series, are scheduled every weekend through March 12 and are open to hotel guests as well as the community.
Cam Huffman, director of public relations for The Greenbrier, said the event series is a continuation of the hotel’s 2021 winter murder mystery weekends.
“They were really popular but we felt that, instead of doing murder mysteries every weekend, it was a good time to mix up the programming to get more people involved and pique their interests,” he said.
Each weekend will feature different entertainment with performances by West Virginia native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., an evening of standup comedy featuring nationally known comedians, a night of dueling piano performances, murder mysteries and The Greenbrier’s original game night.
Tonight’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, “Goering’s Diamonds,” is set in 1945-post World War II France and invites guests to help crack the case of the jewels.
The Greenbrier will host a high school basketball tournament Feb. 5, but the dinner series will return Feb. 12 and 19 with performances by Murphy Jr., and a dueling piano performance on Feb. 20.
Games and Gourmet, scheduled for Feb. 26, Huffman said, includes audience participation games The Question Is (Price is Right), Greenbrier Feud (The Family Feud), Take It or Leave It (Deal or No Deal) and In It to Win It (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?).
Huffman said the first evening of Games and Gourmet, which features handmade sets and games, was a success.
“We were a little nervous, but it went really well,” he said, explaining the sets and games were all designed and built in-house. “Everyone was excited about it.”
Huffman said contestants, chosen by random, have the opportunity to win a variety of Greenbrier gift certificates, physical prizes and cash as In It to Win It offers a prize of $500.
Another Murder Mystery Dinner, Mayhem in Vegas, is set for March 5.
The series will culminate with the March 12 comedy showcase dinner featuring Sam Evans, Kathleen DeMarle and Kesha Patel, who has been featured in The Washington Post, on BBC World News, the Travel Channel and the Science Channel.
Huffman said all three nationally known comedians will perform a short set.
“It’s kind of a wide variety of comedy,” he said. “With the three of them we feel, even if you don’t enjoy all of them, you’ll certainly enjoy one of them.”
Each event, Huffman said, includes a Greenbrier dinner featuring menu items including soups, salads, pecan-crusted rainbow trout, grilled prime filet mignon, shrimp and grits and bread pudding with vanilla sauce.
“That’s one of the best parts of the evening,” Huffman said of the dinner featuring what he refers to as “Greenbrier favorites.”
If the events prove successful, Huffman said it’s possible more will be added throughout the remainder of the year.
“We really want it to be something the community can come and enjoy,” he said. “It’s priced pretty reasonably so it’s kind of a great evening for couples to come out, have a great dinner, enjoy a show and have a lot of fun.”
For more information or to make a reservation, call The Greenbrier at 1-855-453-4858.
