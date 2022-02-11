Teams from Greenbrier East High School and PikeView High School are scheduled to face off at Concord University in the next regional competition of the West Virginia Academic Showdown, a new head-to-head competition between high schools across the state.
The Academic Showdown utilizes official National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) questions for all matches.
Based on the popular History Bowl format, West Virginia’s Academic Showdown is making regional stops at universities around the state. The top two teams from each competition will compete in the championship event in Charleston on March 25.
The West Virginia Academic Showdown has been championed by West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair to focus on students pursuing academic excellence in a competitive environment, and to celebrate them with the same spirit as those who excel in athletics.
The initiative represents a partnership among the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.