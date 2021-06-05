The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed back two officers who recently graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy.
Greenbrier Deputies Justin Deeds and Tyler Hyatt were among the 45 officers from various law enforcement agencies across the state who graduated with the academy's 185th Basic Class. Deeds was named valedictorian of the class.
In a media release announcing the graduation, the Sheriff’s Office expressed pride in the efforts and accomplishments of these two young men.