The Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s group has been active throughout the year.
A look at some of their accomplishments during 2021 include:
January: Presented gift cards and snacks to the Housekeeping Departments at the hospital and local nursing homes to recognize their extra efforts and increased diligence during Covid.
February: Celebrated Black History Month with a display at the headquarters.
March: Participated in a Ronceverte “Make It Shine” day. Trash was removed, weeds pulled, and streets cleaned to make the business district look cleaner and ready for business. Sent thank you notes to Senator Stephen Baldwin in appreciation for his hard work for Greenbrier County and sent a donation in his name to Friends of Ronceverte, his home town.
April: Donations of books, cleaning products and disinfectants were collected for and presented to the Marvel Center, and Early Childhood Learning Center in Rupert.
May: Planted flowers in front of the groups Headquarters. Since it is across the street from the Greenbrier County Courthouse, the flowers were a nice addition to Court Street. Celebrated Mother’s Day with a sign display.
June: Celebrated Father’s Day with a display at the headquarters. Participated in the first Greenbrier Valley Pride Parade. Carried the “No Hate in my Holler” sign and walked to show support. Tents were set up in front of our headquarters where the group handed out voter registration forms. Weeded and planted at the Senior Center in Fairlea. Peppers and tomatoes were planted for meals and flowers for their enjoyment.
July: Had a booth at the Alderson July 4th parade. Displayed The American Rescue Plan and the Blue Skies Ahead and Greenbrier Democrat’s poster to explain what qw stand for. Had voter registration forms, a sign-up sheet, t-shirts, candy, and fans to color for the children.
August: Wrote Thank You notes that included gift cards to local restaurants and presented them to the employees of the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging.
September and October: Delivered baskets of snacks to the Health Dept., 911, GVMC, and EMS locations. Our values are reflected in our recognition and appreciation of these dedicated individuals.