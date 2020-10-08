Cindy Lavender-Bowe and her husband, Mark Bowe, will host three re-election campaign events in Greenbrier County this month.
Wrapping up her first term representing the 42nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates, Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier) is pursuing a second two-year stint in the Legislature. Her husband is the creator and star of the popular television show "Barnwood Builders."
The meet and greet events will begin Saturday at the Island Park Amphitheatre in Ronceverte from 2 to 4 p.m. Music will be provided by Josh Baldwin.
Next up is an event Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Meadow River Valley Park, with music by Allan Dale Sizemore.
Sizemore will also provide music at a meet and greet Oct. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brad Paisley Park in White Sulphur Springs.
Free lunches and free pumpkins will be available at each event. All attendees will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.