Greenbrier County Schools will comply with the state Department of Education’s decision to return all West Virginia pre-K through grade 8 students to in-person learning five days each week beginning Jan. 19, according to a media release issued on Dec. 31.
In addition, Greenbrier students in grades 9 through 12 will also return to five-day-a-week in-person instruction on Jan. 19 unless the county is red on the WVDHHR County Alert System Map.
Remote learning will continue this week and the week of Jan. 11. Schools are closed on Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Families will have the option of keeping children enrolled in full-time remote or virtual learning regardless of these changes to in-person instruction. Those interested in enrolling in full-time remote learning or transitioning a child from full-time remote to in-person instruction should contact their school principal. Virtual school registration is open through Jan. 15.
The school system will distribute five-day meals on Wednesdays for in-person learners at each of the county’s 13 schools. Remote learner five-day meal boxes will continue to be available at secondary schools on Wednesdays as well. Pickup times for both is 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Questions about school meals may be directed to jncurry@k12.wv.us.
Wi-fi access for Greenbrier County students is available in designated areas of school parking lots. Visit greenbriercountyschools.org for wi-fi locations and additional remote learning resources.
Winter sports and extracurricular activities are postponed until March 1.
