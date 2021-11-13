More than half a dozen communities in Greenbrier County were divided as part of new political districts drawn by the West Virginia House of Delegates that will take effect for the 2022 election.
The dividing line for these towns is U.S. 219, which runs directly through the heart of Greenbrier County.
As a result, voters in Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Fairlea, Maxwelton, Frankford, Renick and others along U.S. 219 will soon be represented by two different delegates depending on whether they live on the western or the eastern side of the highway.
A Republican delegate from Greenbrier County, who helped create the new districts in the county, defended the new districts saying they’re fair and based on population.
“With 55 counties (redistricting is) kind of difficult to do without manipulating both county lines and the municipalities some times,” said. Del. Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier.
“We tried not to do that, but the easiest thing and the thing that made the most sense and lended itself for the best element of fairness there due to population was to just follow 219 all the way south and split the county into two halves along an easily identifiable terrain feature like Rt. 219.
“Lewisburg being the most heavily populated area in the county, that would give part of the population of Lewisburg to the western side, which will be the new District 47, and the other half of that same population to the eastern side of 219, which will become District 46.”
On the opposing side with little power to influence the House redistricting is Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who described the House’s new district map as ridiculous and said delegates took the easy way out.
“I get that it’s convenient to do it that way and it may serve some political interest to do it that way but it’s awfully confusing to voters,” Baldwin said. “Most especially, it splits up communities and I just think that is highly problematic.
"We are a state and a region that thrives on small communities and small-town living. So, we’re going to divide up our small towns and have half with one delegate and half with another delegate? I don’t think it’s a wise decision in the long term,” Baldwin said.
The redrawing of district and precinct lines is done every 10 years across the country using the results of the federal Census.
In West Virginia, state senate districts saw fewer drastic changes as both the old and new maps have 17 districts.
On the House side, however, delegates were required, by a 2018 law, to convert their previous 67 single- and multi- member districts to 100 single-member districts.
Plans for the new House, Senate and congressional districts were approved and signed by Gov. Jim Justice in October and will take hold during the 2022 election cycle.
Longanacre said he will end up facing off against fellow incumbent Del. Barry Bruce, R-Greenbrier, in the 2022 Primary Election as the pair both live in the new District 47, located on the western side of U.S. 219.
The only area west of U.S. 219 that District 47 does not include is the northwestern half of Greenbrier County, which is mostly rural and includes the towns of Bingham, Leslie and Duo. It is now a part of the new District 48, which also includes all of Webster County and a portion of Nicholas County.
Prior to redistricting, the majority of Greenbrier County was part of one district represented by Longanacre and Bruce.
Attempts to reach Bruce for comment for this article were unsuccessful.
Longanacre said had it not been for a residential move several months ago, prior to the House beginning the redistricting process in the summer, he and Bruce would have represented two separate districts.
Longanacre said he used to live on the eastern side of U.S. 219 which makes up the new House District 46.
This district also expands to the north and includes the southern portion of Pocahontas County.
Longanacre said this was the only part of the redistricting in Greenbrier County that he didn’t approve of.
“What I did not anticipate was what would happen in the north in District 46 where it went across the county border and way up into Pocahontas County to include the Marlinton area,” he said. “That was a surprise to me when it happened and that had everything to do with the redistricting committee which I’m not on.”
Splitting whole communities
Baldwin said he voted in favor of the House redistricting plan “out of a sense of tradition” but was not happy about what was done to Greenbrier County.
“You have people who can look across the street, in the same community, in the same town, who go to the same church and have the same library right here and the same gas station and will be represented by different people,” he said. “I just think it's ridiculous and it doesn’t make any sense.”
Baldwin said he includes himself as one of the people he is describing. He said he lives in Ronceverte, “three yards from (U.S.) 219,” and his community was one of the many along U.S. 219 divided by the new House districts.
He said the notion that the county was divided based on population alone is “bologna.” He asserts that Greenbrier delegates chose to draw the district lines where they did for their own political benefit.
“To say, ‘We’ll just divide (the county) down the center line to keep the population even,’ well, you can keep the population even in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s not a matter of making the numbers work. It was a conscious choice and I get that it was easy, but the easy thing is not always the right thing.”
He added that the division is also a “political expedient because Democrats typically have done better in Fairlea, Ronceverte and Lewisburg,” and dividing those voters up between two districts will be a benefit to Republican candidates.
Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Benton Anderson said he thinks that the House’s redistricting process was fair and it did nothing to help or hurt the Republican Party.
“The Republican Party’s strength stands on its own rather than from a political line, or boundary lines,” Anderson said. “The lines were constructed under constitutional guidelines and I do believe that they did the best that they could under the circumstances to follow those constitutional guidelines to utmost extent.
“The Republican Party will maintain its super majorities regardless of how the lines are drawn because of the sheer fact that West Virginia is a Republican state and will continue to be as such for a long time.”
Anderson said the division of communities was an unfortunate byproduct of the redistricting but that it happened all across the state and not just in Greenbrier County.
“Redistricting is no easy task,” Anderson said. “I do not believe there was any way to avoid some communities being split up.”
He added that there were more communities that remained whole than were split pointing to Rainelle, Rupert, Alderson, White Sulphur Springs and more.
“Yes, Lewisburg was split but that is just simply the nature of how political lines are drawn; sometimes you don’t have a choice,” Anderson said. “But for the fact that the majority of the municipalities in Greenbrier County are whole, that should say something.”
Longanacre maintains that it was population, not politics, race or gender that played a role in the redistricting of Greenbrier County.
“You’re not going to try to please everybody, so I quit trying to do that a long time ago, but I try to do what’s right based on equality and fairness not necessarily gender or skin color or politics,” he said.
He added that the data used to create the new districts lists only the population of certain areas so he would not have even be able to suggest new district lines based on anything other than population.
Longanacre said that had they kept some communities whole, especially Lewisburg, which has the most population in the county, then the redistricting would have actually been unfair.
“It would have been more unfair, in my view, and a lot of other people’s view, to keep Lewisburg, the biggest metropolitan area in Greenbrier County, whole and give it to one district over the other. That would have been unfair,” Longanacre said.
Ann Ali, communications director for the West Virginia House of Delegates, said that the “magic number” delegates tried to reach population-wise for each district is 17,937 though there is some room for deviation.
According to the approved maps posted on the West Virginia Legislature website, District 46 has a population of 17,407 and District 47 has a population of 18,023.
Referencing the new House district map, Longanacre said the new districts are less confusing because they follow such an identifiable landmark, and this would not have been the case if the new district lines were drawn any other way.
“You would think we build a wall down the middle of Lewisburg and the people on the east side can never see their friends and family on the west side anymore like the Berlin Wall,” he said. “But that’s not what we did. In fact, no one will ever notice this until at such time when they go to their precincts to vote.”
Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Paul Detch said the division of Greenbrier County, as well as other areas that tend to vote blue, has long been a plan of Republicans since the move to do away with multi-member districts.
Detch said Greenbrier County was better off having two candidates, elected by the entire county, “who reflect the entire county instead of the potential of two delegates elected by half the county who are in opposition to each other."
"We need to be unified and have one voice and try to bring West Virginia politics into the 21st century," he said.
Detch said he also believes minorities will have a much harder time getting elected in the new divided districts.
“The way it used to work, if you have larger districts in which you have multiple candidates who run in a larger area where multiple candidates are elected ... you could exercise what was known as a single shot ballot,” Detch said. “If you were a minority or a woman or felt that you wanted to combine your vote, you could put it on to one candidate. So instead of dividing up your vote among a few candidates you could concentrate it on one so that minorities then could have representation.”
Although he doesn’t agree with how the county was divided, Detch said he's not sure if there was a better way to draw new district lines.
“In all fairness, I have to say it would be very difficult to divide Greenbrier County any other way other than (U.S.) 219,” he said. “There is not too many good ways of doing it. You don’t want to dismember the entire county but at the same time, we’ve been fairly happy here for many years having multiple delegates that reflect the views of the entire county.”
New voter precincts
Baldwin said that another element to this redistricting is the impact it has on voter precincts.
“Our county clerks are going to have a lot of work to do to ensure that folks know about these new lines because they didn’t draw the new lines around precincts, they drew the lines around census blocks,” he said.
Baldwin said counties will have to go through the arduous process of creating and informing residents about their new voter precinct, which will likely affect voter turnout.
“If folks have always voted at the same fire department, but now they’re going to be voting somewhere else, well, that causes confusion and it also hurts voter turnout,” he said. “Let's say somebody goes to the fire department where they have always voted and they wait for 20 minutes. Then they get up to the front and find out they're part of a different precinct now. Well, are they going to stick it out and go vote or are they going to be frustrated and say, 'Just forget it'?”
Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk said she believes about 13 precincts that run along U.S. 219 will need to be changed as a result of the House redistricting.
Although cities and towns can straddle the district line, Loudermilk said precincts cannot.
“A precinct can’t cross those House lines,” she said.
Loudermilk said the two options to remedy this are merging portions of the precincts that have been divided with other precincts that fall on the same side of the line or creating entirely new precincts.
There is also state code to consider during this process, which states that precincts with an urban center can have no fewer than 300 registered voters and no more than 1,500 registered voters.
For rural or more sparsely settled areas, the number of registered voters to stay between are 200 and 700.
Loudermilk said any changes to voter precincts will also have to line up with the district maps for the county commission, board of education and magistrate races.
She said the county is split into thirds vertically for these races making a western, a central and an eastern district.
Loudermilk said she is currently working on making the voter precincts match the new district lines and will bring her plans to the Greenbrier County Commission, which has the final say in the boundaries of the new voter precincts.
She added changes to existing precincts must be approved by the beginning of January before the filing period begins for candidates.
Regardless of changes made to voter precincts, Loudermilk said it will not cost the county any additional money and they will not need to purchase any new voting machines, though she may have to move some voting machines to different precincts.
Loudermilk said that voters who experience a change to their precincts, which she estimates will be in the hundreds in Greenbrier County, will be notified by mail.
“If it affects you, then you will get a letter form the county clerk’s office with a new voter registration card saying where you go vote now,” she said.
Detch and Anderson said they will wait until the new precincts are finalized before announcing any possible candidates but they do already have candidates in mind.
As to the possibility of the two incumbent Republican delegates facing off in a primary, Anderson said he’d doesn’t think it will happen.
“The reality is that Del. Brice and Del. Longanacre have become very good friends and have worked together on several bills over the course of the past legislative session together,” he said. “It would be very hard for me to imagine that the two would be running against each other. They both think very highly of each other and I can’t imagine that that would occur.”