Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department receives Project Beloved room

Emily Yates recently received the installation of a soft interview room in Greenbrier County from Project Beloved The Molly Jane Mission.
The room includes comfortable chairs, a weighted blanket for comfort, a diffuser with lavender essential oils for a calming effect, and a lamp is included in hopes the overhead lights can be turned off and a more pleasant light source provided.
Project Beloved included two canvases by the photographer Megan Getrum, who was killed five days after Molly Jane. The same suspect was charged with capital murder in her death. Getrum was an amateur photographer with a passion for traveling.
"We strive to create a world where victims are heard and believed, perpetrators are prosecuted and justice is served," Yates said.
Part of the Project Beloved mission is the creation of soft interview rooms. The rooms are based on the principle of Trauma-Informed Care, which takes into account everything from the color of the paint on the wall, the lighting, the fabric of the furniture and the type of art on display. The idea is to get away from the "institutional feeling" of a typical police interview room.
The soft interview room will be at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, where Yates will be working as a new law enforcement based victim advocate for victims of crime. Law enforcement will use this room to interview crime victims.
“Someone who's been the victim of a horrific crime is already going through a nightmare; and sitting in a cold, sterile interview room to talk to police about it is not ideal. I'm glad it will give people most in need of comfort the ability to feel safer as they come forward with their story," Yates said.
Tracy Matheson is the founder of Project Beloved. She learned that not only was her daughter dead, her death was ruled a homicide. She also learned that she had been raped. The family then found out that this wasn't the first time the perpetrator has done this. That motivated Matheson to push for a law.
Molly Jane’s Law became a law in Texas on September 2019. Molly Jane’s Law states that when law enforcement investigate a case of sexual assault, they shall use ViCAP (Violent Criminal Apprehension Program) to input information about the reported offender and nature/details of the offense to minimize the chance of the perpetrator to commit more crimes.