Planning is now underway in Greenbrier County for the 2021-22 school calendar.
Stakeholders recently participated in the process by responding to a brief online survey. Next up is a pair of virtual public calendar forums via Microsoft Teams.
Both forums will begin at 5 p.m., one on Feb. 9 and the other on Feb. 25. Links to the virtual forums will be posted on the school district’s web page at greenbriercountyschools.org.
“Feedback from parents, students, staff and community members is needed and welcomed as we make decisions about school start dates, scheduled breaks and scheduled make-up days,” county Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant said in a media release announcing the forums. “We invite the input and encourage interested stakeholders to log in and participate in our calendar forums.”
Each county board of education is required to prepare a school calendar for the upcoming year and submit it to the state superintendent of schools for approval. Calendars must meet guidelines and requirements outlined in state code and state board policy.