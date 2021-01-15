Greenbrier County Schools adjusts student re-entry plan

Meeting in emergency session Wednesday afternoon, the Greenbrier County Board of Education approved adjustments to its school re-entry plan, bringing it into alignment with the latest clarification from the state Department of Education.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, and we have done our best to adjust our plan to address those concerns within the parameters set forth by the Department of Education,” Greenbrier School Board President Jeanie Wyatt said in a media release announcing the adjustments. “Our board continues to be grateful for the dedication to students demonstrated by Greenbrier County school families and our employees during these turbulent times.”
Beginning Tuesday, Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will operate based on a color-coded WVDHHR County Alert Map that is posted online each Saturday at 10 a.m.
• If Saturday’s map indicates Greenbrier County is green, yellow or gold, GCS will implement Plan A for instruction the following Monday. Plan A calls for a five-day in-person instructional week for elementary students, with the exception of pre-kindergarteners, who will be in classrooms four days a week. Middle and high school students will attend at 50 percent capacity, with two days in-person and three days remote. Remote and virtual students will continue to learn from home following their assigned curriculum.
• If Saturday’s map indicates Greenbrier County is orange, GCS will implement Plan B for instruction the following Monday. Plan B calls for all schools to operate at 50 percent capacity. Students will attend on a Group A and B schedule, as assigned by each school. With the exception of Jan. 20, Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for all students. Remote and virtual students will continue to learn from home following their assigned curriculum.
• If Saturday’s map indicates Greenbrier County is red — as it has been for several weeks, due to a high community Covid-19 infection rate — Plan C will go into effect on Sunday. Plan C calls for elementary and middle school students to attend at 50 percent capacity on a Group A and B schedule as assigned by each school. High school students will transition to fully remote learning. Except for Jan. 20, Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for all students. Remote and virtual students will continue to learn from home following their assigned curriculum.
Wi-fi access continues to be available for GCS students in a designated area of school parking lots. In order to find those wi-fi locations and other remote learning resources, students and families will need to visit greenbriercountyschools.org.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from our students, families and staff as we continue to make scheduling adjustments,” Superintendent Jeff Bryant said. “It has been a lot for families to keep up with, and we appreciate their patience, flexibility and dedication to supporting their children during this challenging time.”
