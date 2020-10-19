Greenbrier County is providing two locations for early voting — the county courthouse in Lewisburg and the Rupert Community Building.
Early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday and will continue through Oct. 31.
Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the courthouse.
Voting hours at the Rupert site are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
In order to maintain adequate social distancing, a limited number of voters will be allowed inside each polling place at one time.
Tina Alvey