Greenbrier County is providing two locations for early voting — the county courthouse in Lewisburg and the Rupert Community Building.

Early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday and will continue through Oct. 31.

Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the courthouse.

Voting hours at the Rupert site are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

In order to maintain adequate social distancing, a limited number of voters will be allowed inside each polling place at one time.

