LEWISBURG — Citing a lack of details in the proposal, Greenbrier County commissioners declined last week to take a vote on a pitch to form an ad hoc broadband council.
Speaking on behalf of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force’s Broadband Enhancement subcommittee, state Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, asked commissioners to consider establishing a council similar to one that is working on broadband issues in Pocahontas County. He noted that many members of the task force and other people in the community are interested in improving broadband access in Greenbrier County.
“We wonder if we can help the county,” Baldwin said, mentioning outreach and coordination of efforts as services a broadband council could provide.
The task force subcommittee is focusing initially on filling the county’s internet service mapping gap. When the subcommittee formed last month, Baldwin said accurate and complete mapping is a crucial step in getting anticipated federal funding for broadband expansion where it will do the most good.
“Our goal is to try and coordinate affordable, reliable, fast internet for local citizens,” he told The Register-Herald.
Joining Baldwin in making last week’s pitch for the formation of a broadband council, Vicky Cline, director of technology for Greenbrier County Schools, pointed to the lack of reliable internet service in many students’ homes, a problem that was pushed to the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic when online classes became the norm.
Cline said the subcommittee has developed a survey to help collect information on internet availability and has already mapped part of the county. In the course of that process, the group has developed definitions for good, poor and bad internet service to aid in standardizing the data gathered.
The offer being made by the subcommittee, she said, was to serve as the county’s “boots on the ground” in collecting data that could then be used to capture funding for broadband improvements.
Other entities involved in the task force’s broadband subcommittee include the Greenbrier Valley Airport, Rainelle Medical Center, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Robert C. Byrd Clinic, United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, the Meadow River Valley Association, Carnegie Hall, Countrymen Communications and various municipalities.
County Commissioner Tammy Tincher expressed support for the proposal, pointing out the potential for the county to leverage the data being collected by the volunteer group into funding for broadband projects. She also noted that, once established, the broadband council would serve as an advisory committee, not another layer of bureaucracy.
While Tincher — the lone Democrat on the commission — favored putting the requested council in place and supporting its work, her Republican counterparts were less enthusiastic.
Commissioner Mike McClung flatly stated, “I’m not prepared today to vote in support of it.”
Commission President Lowell Rose said, although he agreed with the “concept” of a broadband council, Baldwin and Cline’s proposal was lacking in detail.
“There’s nothing to vote on,” Rose said, suggesting he would be open to meeting with the task force subcommittee to discuss the concept further.
“You’re welcome to join our meetings,” Baldwin responded.
The county is working with Region 4 Planning and Development Council and, through that agency, has hired a consultant to work on adding a Greenbrier County line coming off a planned main trunk line that will follow Interstate 77 and Interstate 64, Rose said.
Since the consultant is already in place, Rose implied that a broadband council might be superfluous, duplicating what the consultant was hired to do. At the very least, he said, roles would need to be defined and parameters set.
