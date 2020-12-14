The West Virginia Department of Education has identified Greenbrier County Schools as a code orange school system, based on current Covid-19 metrics.
Therefore, all schools in the system are transitioning to remote learning, which will continue through Dec. 22, at which time Christmas break will begin. The in-person learning option is scheduled to resume when the break ends on Jan. 4, according to a media release issued by the school system.
Greenbrier County Schools will distribute three-day meal bags to students at each school this week on Tuesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The week of Dec. 21, five-day meal boxes for all in-person or remote students (Pre-K through 12) will be distributed from the four secondary schools only on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from noon until 1 p.m.
Wi-fi access for GCS students is available in designated areas of school parking lots. Students and families may visit greenbriercountyschools.org for wi-fi locations and additional remote learning resources.