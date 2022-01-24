Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.